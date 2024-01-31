Taiwan angered at 'unilateral' China change to Taiwan Strait flight path

China also said it was opening routes from west to east - in other words in the direction of Taiwan - on two flight paths from China's Xiamen and Fuzhou city which are close to the Taiwanese-controlled island groups of Kinmen and Matsu.

Taiwan's civil aviation administration and China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council both labelled the moves as "unilateral" and that they strongly protested it.

The Mainland Affairs Council said China was ignoring flight safety, disrespecting Taiwan and trying to "package" civil aviation for political or military considerations to potentially change the status quo in the strait.

"If the mainland side clings obstinately to its course, it must bear any serious consequences affecting cross-strait relations," it said.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office described the changes as "routine" and to help alleviate pressure on air space.

"It is also conducive to improving cross-strait flight operations and further facilitating cross-strait people-to-people exchanges, which are in line with the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the strait," it said in a statement.