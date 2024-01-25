Taiwan begins extended one-year conscription in response to China threat

Taichung, Taiwan: The first batch of new recruits began serving their one-year compulsory military service in Taiwan on Thursday after the conscription period was extended from four months due to government concerns about China's rising military threat.

President Tsai Ing-Wen announced the extension in late 2022.

China has ramped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan to assert its sovereignty claims, including almost daily Chinese air force missions near the island over the past four years.

At a recruitment centre in central Taiwan's Taichung, a group of young men gathered in the morning cold to be inducted, as dogs checked their bags for drugs and barbers shaved their heads before changing into army fatigues.

"It is our shared responsibility to adjust the structure of the military and improve combat power. It is also a foundation for us to strengthen our military power," officer Lien Chih-Wei told reporters.

Taiwan's army said in a statement that it expected a total of 670 conscripts to join in the first batch under the newly extended scheme.