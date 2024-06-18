Taiwan keeping watch after Chinese submarine surfaces in Taiwan Strait

Taipei: Taiwan's Defence Minister said on Tuesday that they have a "grasp" of the situation after pictures appeared online of a Chinese nuclear submarine surfacing in the sensitive Taiwan Strait near Taiwanese fishermen.

The narrow strait that separates Taiwan from China is a frequent source of tension. Taiwan reports Chinese warplanes and warships operating there on a daily basis, as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims against the democratically governed island.

Taiwanese media published the pictures of the surfaced craft, which appears to be a nuclear-armed Jin class ballistic missile submarine, taken by a Taiwanese fishing boat in the strait as dawn broke on Tuesday, about 200 km (125 miles) from Taiwan's western coast.

Asked about the submarine, Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo said they have a "grasp" of the intelligence situation, but declined to say how they were monitoring it or give details.

China's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.