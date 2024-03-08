President Joe Biden on Thursday attacked former President Donald Trump's vision for America in his last State of the Union address before the two men face off in the November US election.

Here are some takeaways from the State of the Union address on Thursday, based in part on a text released before delivery:

Tough words for Israel

Biden issued a sharp directive to Israel's leaders, telling them not to hold up humanitarian aid to Palestinians for political purposes.

"To the leadership of Israel I say this: Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip," Biden said. "Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be a priority. As we look to the future, the only real solution is a two-state solution."