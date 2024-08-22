Taylor Swift says she felt 'fear' and 'guilt' after canceling Vienna shows

Los Angeles: US pop megastar Taylor Swift revealed on Wednesday that a "new sense of fear" came over her after authorities uncovered a plot to attack her Vienna concert venue as well as guilt for letting down fans by canceling her three shows in the city.

The singer also applauded authorities for foiling the plan to cause mass harm at Ernst Happel Stadium, the venue where she was scheduled to play.

"Thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives," Swift said on Instagram in her first public comments since news of planned attack surfaced two weeks ago.

Police in Austria arrested a 19-year-old man who they said confessed to wanting to cause a "bloodbath" at Swift's Eras Tour shows.