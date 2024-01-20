Temples across US gear up for Ram mandir festivities

The celebration will begin with the Sundarkand, followed by cultural programmes of dance, singing, and music. This will be followed by a havan and Lord Ram’s Pattabhishek, culminating in a procession of Lord Ram and prasad (food) distribution.

“We are also honoured to distribute prasad and raj (holy dust) from Ayodhya Dham, which is being flown in especially for our event,” Sharma said.