Thailand again considers legalising casinos

Bangkok: Thailand is again considering legalising casinos to draw investment and tourism, a study submitted to the House of Representative on Friday showed, but such proposals have been losing bets in the past because of public disapproval.

The only gambling allowed in Thailand is on state-controlled horse races and the lottery. But at least 10 per cent of Thais are addicted to gambling, the study, by a 60-member committee of government and opposition lawmakers, said.

Many in the industry believe a legal casino market in Thailand would be a huge success in drawing overseas visitors, providing strong competition for the world's biggest gambling hub Macau, the only place in China where citizens can legally gamble in casinos.

Legalisation of gambling has been discussed in the past but no government has gone ahead due to public opposition. In a 2021 opinion poll, 46.51 per cent opposed legalised gambling due to moral and crime concerns, while 21.25 per cent were supportive.

The previous parliament approved a similar study last year but the house was dissolved before the cabinet could consider it.