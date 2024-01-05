JOIN US
Homeworld

Three killed as commuter trains collide in Indonesia

Transport Ministry's Director General for trains said that two of the victims were the train's operators.
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 03:08 IST

Jakarta: At least three people were killed when commuter trains collided in Indonesia's West Java province on Friday, a Transport Ministry official said.

Video footage broadcast by MetroTV and Kompas TV news channels showed some train carriages had derailed completely while passengers were being helped out of others.

Ambulances were at the scene to take the injured to the nearest hospitals, police said.

Two of the victims were the train's operators, said the Transport Ministry's Director General for trains Mohamad Risal Wasal.

"It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or how many people were on board the trains. All passengers had been evacuated," authorities said.

(Published 05 January 2024, 03:08 IST)
World newsIndonesiaAccidentTrain collisionJakarta

