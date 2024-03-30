Three UN observers and a translator wounded in south Lebanon, peacekeeping mission says

Beirut: Three United Nations observers and a translator were wounded on Saturday when a shell exploded near them as they were carrying out a foot patrol in south Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping mission said, adding it was still investigating the origin of the blast.

UNIFIL said in a statement the targeting of peacekeepers is "unacceptable".

Two security sources had earlier told Reuters the observers were wounded in an Israeli strike.

The Israeli military denied involvement in the incident. "Contrary to the reports, the IDF did not strike a UNIFIL vehicle in the area of Rmeish this morning," the military said in a statement.