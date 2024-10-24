Trump groped my breasts at party, alleges former model; terms it a 'twisted' game involving Epstein

<p>A former model has alleged that ex-US President and Republican Presidential candidate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> had groped and sexually harassed her during a casual meeting at the Trump Tower in 1993. She further said it felt like a twisted game between Trump and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jeffery-epstein">Jeffery Epstein</a>, through whom she met the billionaire.</p>.<p>According to a <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/oct/23/donald-trump-accuser-stacey-williams-jeffrey-epstein" rel="nofollow">report </a>in the <em>Guardian</em>, Stacey Williams, a professional model in the 1990s, met Trump in 1992 at a Christmas party after being introduced to him by Epstein. At the time, Epstein and Williams were reportedly dating each other.</p>.<p>In 1993, during a walk in New York, the couple stopped by the Trump Tower to visit the then New York real estate developer. Moments after they met, Trump allegedly pulled her toward himself and started groping her, putting his hands “all over her breasts” as well as her waist and buttocks. She said she froze because she was “deeply confused” about what was happening. </p><p>She then said that the two men were smiling at each other while this happened. </p><p>Williams revealed the details of this incident on a call on Monday organized by a group called Survivors for Kamala, which supports Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The Zoom call featured actor Ashley Judd and law professor and academic Anita Hill, among others.</p>.<p>The campaign is being run by the Democrats as a reminder that Trump has been found liable for sexual abuse in a court.</p>.Trump meets definition of a fascist, his former chief of staff says.<p>“I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat,” the ex-model said in an interview with the <em>Guardian</em>.</p>.<p>Jeffery Epstein and Stacey Williams soon parted ways. Later, Epstein was convicted on sex offenses and killed himself in prison in 2019.</p>.<p>Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Donald Trump’s campaign, provided a statement denying the allegations, which said in part: “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign.”</p>.<p>The US Presidential Elections will be held on November 5 2024, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris being the front runners.</p>