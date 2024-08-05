Trump says Venezuela is being run by a dictator

Washington: Venezuela is being run by a dictator, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday, without mentioning Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by name.
"I know it very well, and Venezuela is right now being run by a dictator," Trump said in an interview on the Kick livestreaming platform.
Following a July 28 election, Venezuela's electoral council has declared President Maduro, in power since 2013, the winner with 51 per cent of the vote, sparking immediate accusations of fraud by the opposition.
The opposition says its own detailed tally shows opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez likely received 67 per cent of the vote.
Published 05 August 2024, 18:27 IST