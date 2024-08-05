Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump says Venezuela is being run by a dictator

Following a July 28 election, Venezuela's electoral council has declared President Maduro, in power since 2013, the winner with 51 per cent of the vote, sparking immediate accusations of fraud by the opposition.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 August 2024, 18:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Washington: Venezuela is being run by a dictator, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday, without mentioning Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by name.

"I know it very well, and Venezuela is right now being run by a dictator," Trump said in an interview on the Kick livestreaming platform.

Following a July 28 election, Venezuela's electoral council has declared President Maduro, in power since 2013, the winner with 51 per cent of the vote, sparking immediate accusations of fraud by the opposition.

The opposition says its own detailed tally shows opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez likely received 67 per cent of the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 August 2024, 18:27 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpVenezuela

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT