Trump seeks to delay sentencing in hush money case until after election

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump is seeking to delay sentencing in his New York criminal hush money case until after the November 5 election, citing "election-interference objectives."

Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, is scheduled to be sentenced on September 18. That is two days after Justice Juan Merchan is set to decide on his bid to overturn the Manhattan jury's May 30 guilty verdict in light of the US Supreme Court's landmark ruling on presidential immunity.

In a letter to Merchan dated August 14 and made public on Thursday, Trump's defence lawyers argued he should be given more time to potentially appeal Merchan's immunity ruling before being sentenced.