Trump's former physician gives new details on gunshot wound

Washington: Donald Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson said on Saturday that the former president is recovering as expected from a gunshot wound to his ear that he suffered last week, but noted intermittent bleeding and said Trump may require a hearing exam.

The bullet fired by a would-be assassin at a July 13 Trump rally in Pennsylvania came "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head" before striking the top of Trump's right ear, said Jackson, a Republican congressman from Texas who served as physician to Presidents Trump and Barack Obama.

Five days after narrowly escaping assassination, Trump on Thursday accepted the Republican Party's presidential nomination for the Nov. 5 election.

Jackson, providing what appeared to be the first public description by a medical professional of Trump's gunshot wound, said in a letter posted on social media Saturday that "the bullet track produced a 2 (centimeter) wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear."