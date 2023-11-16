Turkish President Erdogan labels Israel a 'terror state', slams its backers in West

Britain, the United States, European Union and some Arab states deem Hamas a terrorist group, unlike Turkey. Ankara hosts some members of Hamas and supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"With the savagery of bombing the civilians it forced out of their homes while they are relocating, it is literally employing state terrorism," Erdogan said of Israel in parliament. "I am now saying, with my heart at ease, that Israel is a terror state.

"We will never shy away from voicing the truth that Hamas members protecting their lands, honour, and lives in the face of occupation policies are resistance fighters, just because some people are uncomfortable with it," he said.

Erdogan's trip to Germany will be his first to a Western nation since Israel began bombarding Gaza on Oct. 7 in response to Hamas's attacks. Germany has expressed strong solidarity with Israel, while urging a focus on limiting the impact of military operations on Gaza's civilian population.

"The West, namely the United States, is unfortunately still seeing this issue backwards," Erdogan said, adding he would call leaders of the countries who last month abstained from a vote at the United Nations General Assembly on an aid truce in Gaza.

Later on Wednesday, Erdogan spoke to Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and told her that Ankara expected Rome's support in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, the Turkish presidency said. Meloni's office said she had called for rapid de-escalation in Gaza, adding Turkey had a crucial role in preventing the spread of the conflict.

Erdogan also called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce whether or not Israel had nuclear weapons, adding that Netanyahu would soon be a "goner" from his post.

He also likened the conflict between Israel, a Jewish state, and the Palestinians to a war between the Christian and Muslim worlds, saying the crisis was "a matter of cross and crescent".

Ankara would also take steps to ensure Israeli settlers in occupied Palestinian territories are recognised as "terrorists", he added.