JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Two Japan SDF helicopters crash, one body found, 7 missing: Report

The search for the missing crew continues, and both flight recorders had been recovered, according to the reports.
Last Updated 21 April 2024, 03:40 IST

Follow Us

Tokyo: Two Japanese maritime self-defence forces helicopters crashed into the sea during a training exercise, killing at least one of the eight crew members on board, local media reported.

The two SH-60 patrol helicopters were conducting anti-submarine exercises on Saturday night near Torishima in the remote Izu island group, off the southern coast of central Japan, national broadcaster NHK and Kyodo reported.

The search for the missing crew continues, and both flight recorders had been recovered, according to the reports.

Japan's Defense Minister Kihara Minoru said at a news conference on Sunday it was likely the two helicopters had collided, the reports said.

In a post on X, US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel offered his country's assistance in search and rescue efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 April 2024, 03:40 IST)
World newsJapan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT