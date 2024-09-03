UAE president pardons Bangladesh citizens jailed for protesting

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates president has pardoned 57 Bangladeshi citizens who were convicted and sentenced to lengthy prison terms for staging a rare protest in the Gulf country, against their South Asian nation, UAE state media reported.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's decision cancels the sentences of those convicted and those pardoned will be deported from the UAE, WAM reported on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal sentenced 57 Bangladeshi citizens in an expedited trial in July after they had protested against the then-prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her government amid protests in Bangladesh.