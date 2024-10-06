UK PM Starmer's chief of staff steps down, takes new role

<p>London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff Sue Gray has resigned just over three months after the Labour Party won a parliamentary election, after rumours about in-fighting in Starmer's team.</p><p>"In recent weeks it has become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government's vital work of change," Gray said in a statement.</p>.UK confirms final flight out of Lebanon for British nationals as conflict escalates.<p>Gray will take up a new post as Starmer's envoy for the regions and nations, the prime minister's office said.</p><p>Gray will be replaced by Morgan McSweeney who previously was chief adviser to the prime minister, it said.</p>