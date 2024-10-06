Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK PM Starmer's chief of staff steps down, takes new role

Gray will be replaced by Morgan McSweeney who previously was chief adviser to the prime minister.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 13:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 13:19 IST
World newsUnited KingdomKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us