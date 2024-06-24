Ukraine inches closer to EU dream after decade of war

The launch of talks, though largely ceremonial, is an important step for a nation that has spilled blood and pushed through the reforms required in its pursuit of EU membership.

"Ukraine is returning to Europe, where it has belonged for centuries, as a full-fledged member of the European community," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Kyiv filed its request to join the EU days after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. It sees membership as validation of its fight to embrace European values.

It now faces a lengthy path to accession, and needs to overhaul a bureaucracy still riddled with vestiges of Soviet days.

The task will be complicated by the war with Russia that has no end in sight, with Ukrainian towns and cities under constant threat of Russian air strikes that have killed many civilians as well as soldiers, forced millions from their homes and damaged critical and energy infrastructure.

In many ways, Sobolev's story is a picture of Ukraine's trajectory over the past decade.

He was a prominent figure in the Maidan revolution that toppled a Russia-backed leader after protests triggered by him breaking a promise to develop closer ties with the EU.

Sobolev later worked on legislation that formed the foundation of Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure, central to securing financial aid and backing for Kyiv's integration with the EU.

He also co-authored a law aimed at erasing traces of Ukraine's Soviet legacy and Russian influence by paving the way for the renaming of thousands of streets, towns and cities, and the removal of monuments.

In 2021, Sobolev donned a uniform and rose from a rank-and-file Ukrainian soldier to officer, as Russia broadened a war that Kyiv says began in 2014 after Moscow seized the Crimea peninsula and fuelled an insurgency in the east.

"The top corrupt officials that we dealt with on the Maidan are the same kinds of leaders of the 'Russian world' like (President Vladimir) Putin," he said.

"So for me it's one war."

Long road ahead