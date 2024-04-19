Watch | Ukraine says it took down Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency said the warplane had been taking part in a long-range attack on Ukraine.

Russia conducted a major missile strike on the central region of Dnipropetrovsk earlier on Friday.

Unconfirmed social media footage showed a warplane with its tail on fire spiralling towards the ground.

The Russian defence ministry said the bomber had no longer been carrying no bombs.

The Russian regional governor said the pilots had ejected, but that one of them had died. A rescue operation was under way for the fourth, he said.