UN Security Council to meet over attack on Kyiv children's hospital

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Tuesday - at the request of Britain, France, Ecuador, Slovenia and the United States - over a Russian attack that struck Kyiv's main children's hospital, diplomats said.
"We will call out Russia's cowardly and depraved attack on the hospital," Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said in an X post on Monday.
Woodward also posted pictures of drawings by the children of Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, which was damaged in the Russian attack.
Published 08 July 2024, 16:33 IST