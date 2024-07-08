Home
UN Security Council to meet over attack on Kyiv children's hospital

'We will call out Russia's cowardly and depraved attack on the hospital,' Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said in an X post on Monday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 16:33 IST

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Tuesday - at the request of Britain, France, Ecuador, Slovenia and the United States - over a Russian attack that struck Kyiv's main children's hospital, diplomats said.

"We will call out Russia's cowardly and depraved attack on the hospital," Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said in an X post on Monday.

Woodward also posted pictures of drawings by the children of Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, which was damaged in the Russian attack.

Published 08 July 2024, 16:33 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaUnited Nations Security CouncilUNUnited NationsRussia-Ukraine Conflict

