'Uninvestable' is not a term to describe China, says EU Chamber of Commerce

China needs less ambiguity in terms of policy and regulations, improved market access, and avoidance of politicising business pointed Jens Eskelund.
Last Updated 30 August 2023, 08:02 IST

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said on Wednesday that it would not use the term 'uninvestable' to describe China, in response to a comment from the United States.

China is under-invested in terms of the amount of foreign direct investment it has been able to attract from Europe, said Jens Eskelund, president of the EU chamber in a statement.

Eskelund also pointed out that China needs less ambiguity in terms of policy and regulations, improved market access, and avoidance of politicising business.

(Published 30 August 2023, 08:02 IST)
World newsChinaEuropean Union

