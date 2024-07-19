US appeals court blocks all of Biden student debt relief plan

A federal appeals court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's administration from continuing to implement a new student debt relief plan designed to lower monthly payments for millions of Americans.

The St Louis-based 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals granted a request by seven Republican-led states to put on hold parts of the US Department of Education's debt relief plan that had not already been blocked by a lower-court judge.

That ruling last month by US District Judge John Ross in St Louis had blocked the department from granting further loan forgiveness under the administration's Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan but had not blocked all of the plan.