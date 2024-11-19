Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US envoy in Beirut for talks after Lebanon, Hezbollah approve truce draft

The visit indicates progress in US-led diplomacy aimed at ending a conflict which spiralled into all-out war in late September, when Israel launched a major offensive against Iran-backed Hezbollah.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 09:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 09:37 IST
World newsUS newsLebanonHezbollahBeirut

Follow us on :

Follow Us