Homeworld

US F-16 jet crashed in South Korea, pilot safe: Report

Last Updated 31 January 2024, 03:06 IST

Seoul: A US F-16 fighter jet crashed into the sea off South Korea's west coast on Wednesday and the pilot was rescued safely, Yonhap news agency reported, the second crash of the F-16 aircraft in just over a month in the country.

The incident occurred off the west coast city of Gunsan, Yonhap said, citing military sources. Gunsan is home to one of the two main air bases used by the US military in South Korea.

An official contacted at the Kunsan Air Base did not immediately have a comment when asked about the crash.

(Published 31 January 2024, 03:06 IST)
