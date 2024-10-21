US Supreme Court won't hear Michael Cohen bid to revive suit against Donald Trump

US District Judge Lewis Liman, a Trump appointee, dismissed Cohen's suit. But the judge appeared reluctant in finding that U.S. Supreme Court precedents "squarely and unequivocally" required dismissing many claims, saying his decision did "profound violence" to Cohen's constitutional rights.

"Cohen's complaint alleges an egregious violation of constitutional rights by the executive branch - nothing short of the use of executive power to lock up the president's political enemies for speaking critically of him," Liman wrote.

In rejecting Cohen's claims, Liman cited a 1971 Supreme Court ruling in a case called Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents. Although that ruling allows federal officials to be sued in their individual capacity for violating a plaintiff's constitutional rights, the Supreme Court's conservative majority in recent years has limited its scope.

On appeal, the New York-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the dismissal of Cohen's lawsuit, prompting his appeal to the Supreme Court. Lawyers for President Joe Biden's administration had urged the justices to deny Cohen's appeal.

Cohen was a central witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's criminal case against Trump involving a $130,000 hush money payment made by Cohen to silence porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 U.S. election about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump a decade earlier. Trump denied any such encounter.

Trump was convicted in that case in May of 34 felony counts of falsifying documents. While Cohen has sued Trump, the former president also has returned the favor. For instance, Trump sued Cohen in April 2023 seeking at least $500 million, accusing him of failing to keep confidential attorney-client communications private and profiting by "spreading falsehoods" about Trump in books and podcasts. Trump filed to dismiss his own suit six months later.

The Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority includes three justices appointed by Trump during his presidency from 2017 to 2021. Trump is the Republican candidate facing US Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, in the Nov. 5 US election.