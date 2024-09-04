US to send more senior delegation to China military forum

Washington/Beijing: The United States will send Michael Chase, the deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, Taiwan and Mongolia, to China's top annual security forum in mid-September, a US official told Reuters.

The choice of Chase has not been previously reported. He is more senior than the US officer who attended the Xiangshan Forum last year, a sign that the US military is hoping for deeper working-level engagement with China amid regional disputes and increased deployments across East Asia.

More than 90 countries and international organisations plan to send delegations to the Sept. 12-14 forum in Beijing, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.

Chase's attendance is in line with historical norms, the US official added, since then-US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Chad Sbragia attended the forum in 2019. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Washington sent Xanthi Carras, China country director in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense, when the forum resumed last year after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It was a sign of thawing military ties; however Carras' title is of a lower rank than Chase or Sbragia.