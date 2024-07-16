US urges India to 'utilise' ties with Russia, tell Putin to end 'illegal war' against Ukraine

Milwaukee: Observing that India has a longstanding relationship with Russia, the US has said that it has encouraged New Delhi to "utilise" that relationship with Moscow and urge President Vladimir Putin to end the "illegal war" against Ukraine.

These remarks were made by State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller at his daily news conference on Monday.

“India has a longstanding relationship with Russia. I think that’s well-known. And we have encouraged India to utilise that relationship with Russia, that longstanding relationship and the unique position that they have, to urge President Putin to end his illegal war and to find a just peace, a lasting peace to this conflict; to tell Putin to respect the UN Charter, to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he said.

“That’s what we’ll continue to impress upon the Government of India, which is an important partner of ours when it comes to their relationship with Russia,” Miller said in response to a question.