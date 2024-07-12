'Vice President Trump': Biden mistakes Harris for rival; corrects faux pas

Washington: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday during a news conference that he would not have picked Kamala Harris as his vice president if she were not qualified to be president.
Biden highlighted Harris's career as a senator and a prosecutor before she was vice president, in response to a question from a reporter. He also noted that she has done well advocating for women's reproductive freedoms over the last four years.
"She is qualified to be president," Biden said. "That's why I picked her."
Earlier, however, Biden misidentified Harris as former President Donald Trump during the high-stakes press conference on Thursday.
"Look I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she was not qualified to be president. So start there," Biden had said.
Published 12 July 2024, 01:57 IST