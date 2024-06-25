Video shows Obama's half-sister hit with tear gas in Kenya protests

"I'm here because - look at what's happening. Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. They're demonstrating with flags and banners. I can't even see anymore," she said, beginning to cough and shield her eyes from the spreading smoke.

"We are being tear-gassed."

A man behind her carried a sign reading, "Colonialism never ended in Kenya," while another yelled, "This is our country. This is our nation."

Auma Obama earlier posted photos of herself on Twitter at the protest.

The office of former President Obama did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the incident involving his sister or the violence in Kenya