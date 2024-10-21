Vietnam parliament elects army general Luong Cuong as state president

<p>Hanoi: Vietnam's parliament elected on Monday army general Luong Cuong as the new state president in a widely anticipated move that is expected to bring some stability to Vietnamese politics after a turbulent phase of departures and reshuffles.</p><p>Cuong, 67, takes over the role from To Lam, who was appointed president of the Communist-run, one-party country in May and then also took on the more powerful job of party chief following the death in July of general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.</p><p>Cuong was elected with the vote of all the 440 deputies who attended the parliament session on Monday.</p>.Vietnam upgrades ties with France to highest level.<p>In his inaugural speech he committed to boosting defence capabilities and pursuing an independent and multilateral foreign policy.</p><p>He vowed to "strengthen national defence and security, build up an army force that is revolutionary, well-trained, nimble and modern".</p><p>Vietnam has long been seeking to diversify its arsenal from mostly Russia-made weapons but has not reported any significant deal in recent years.</p><p>Before the election, Cuong held a key position in the secretariat of the Communist Party, which made him the fifth-highest ranking official in the country after party chief, president, prime minister and parliament's chairman. Cuong is also a member of the Politburo, the party's top decision-making body.</p><p>The state president holds little direct power but represents the country in high-level meetings with foreign dignitaries. In his short spell as president, Lam has met the leaders of China, Russia and the United States, among others.</p>.<p><strong>POWER SHARING</strong></p><p>In Vietnam, the party chief has become the most powerful figure since the late Trong effectively expanded the role's powers in his 13-year tenure.</p><p>The move by Lam, a former head of police, to relinquish the presidency may indicate a power-sharing compromise within the party, multiple diplomats said.</p><p>Foreign multinationals, who have large investments in the Southeast Asian country for export-oriented manufacturing, had long praised Vietnam's political stability.</p><p>Many were taken aback by recent turmoil in the leadership amid an anti-corruption campaign that led to the resignation of two state presidents and one parliament chairman in the 17 months before Lam's election.</p><p>The new power-sharing arrangement is set to last until 2026, when all top positions will again be up for grabs as part of a regular five-year reorganisation of the political leadership. </p>