Volodymyr Zelenskyy says nearly 60% of Ukrainian arms home-produced

<p>President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that nearly 60% of weapons used by Ukraine's military were domestically produced, already exceeding a target he set two months ago.</p><p>"During this war, Ukraine has reached the point where nearly 60% of the weapons we have, the weapons in the hands of our soldiers, are Ukrainian-made," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.</p><p>"And these are powerful weapons, with many advanced features."</p><p>Zelenskyy and other officials have long stressed boosting domestic production of weapons as a key element in ensuring Ukraine's future defence.</p><p>In his address, he also pointed to a joint project to undertake weapons production in Denmark.</p><p>The president in July called on his reshuffled government to take measures to boost production of weapons made in Ukraine to more than 50%.</p><p>He said then that Ukrainian-made weapons made up about 50% of those used at the front and in other operations, higher than at any other time since independence from Soviet rule in 1991.</p><p>Ukraine has focused on drone production and on providing air defences to counter Russia's intensive drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.</p><p>Officials have also stressed the development of interceptor drones as an effective and economical way of dealing with Russian aerial attacks. </p>