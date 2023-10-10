Wall Street Journal scribe Gershkovich loses appeal against detention in Russia

Russian court on Tuesday dismissed a complaint by US reporter Evan Gershkovich against the extension of his pre-trial detention, more than six months after his arrest on spying charges which he denies.

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison.

"The appeal complaint is left without satisfaction," the presiding judge said after a closed hearing.