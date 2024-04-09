WATCH | NASA captures total solar eclipse from space

An exceedingly rare total solar eclipse loomed over the skies and swept across Mexico, Canada and the United States on Monday.
While thousands of people flocked to the streets to watch this event, NASA was able to capture this rare phenomena from space.
A video shared by the American space organisation showcases the Moon's shadow across the continent plunging parts of the United States of America, Mexico and Canada in darkness.
According to Reuters many people were left in awe after witnessing the event.
Some travelled for miles to catch a glimpse of the event somewhere along the "path of totality" stretching 4,000 km from Mexico's Pacific Coast through Texas and across 14 other US states into Canada.
"Oh my God!" some said, as the temperature dropped and outdoor lights on a nearby building flicked on, fooled by the darkness.
Crowds across the continent viewing the event burst into applause after the eclipse reached its totality.
A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, blocking our view of the sun as it passes. It's called a total solar eclipse when the moon completely blocks the light of the sun.
(With inputs from Reuters)
