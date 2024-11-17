Watch: 'Vicious, violent and hopefully smart'—old video of Donald Trump holding son Barron goes viral

<p>An old video of US president-elect <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> with his son Barron Trump has resurfaced on social media. </p><p>The video from 2007, in which Trump is holding baby Barron in his arms and introducing him to the crowd, has left netizens doting for the father-son duo. </p><p>In the clip, which now has more than 7,000 likes Trump can be heard calling Barron "vicious," "violent" and "hopefully smart."</p><p>"That's Barron," Trump says, holding the infant up for all to see. "He's strong, he's smart, he's tough, he's vicious, he's violent. All of the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur. And most importantly, hopefully, he is smart because smart is really the ingredient. So, Barron, good luck. You have a long way to go," he says, standing in front of a podium while junior Trump adoringly tries to turn the mic towards himself.</p>.<p>Trump then hands over the baby to his mother Melania Trump. </p><p>Reacting to the throwback video, netizens have made some amusing observations about how, even after 17 years, Barron has the same facial features. </p><p>"Even as a baby he had that serious looking down stare, and stoic face," wrote a user on X. "His face has stayed the same! So adorable!" said another. </p><p>One of the users pointed out how little Barron was trying to take away the microphone and commented, "Yeah Dad, just give me this microphone and I'll tell you what's what."</p><p>Some users also shared recent pictures of Barron. </p><p>Donald Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States emerged victorious in the November 5 presidential elections. Republican Trump sealed the election after defeating Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Trump will officially become the 47th US president after the swearing in ceremony on January 2025. </p>