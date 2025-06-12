Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

We are exploring path to reset ties: MEA on India-Canada relations

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during his weekly media briefing.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 14:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 14:16 IST
India NewsCanadaMinistry of External Affairs

Follow us on :

Follow Us