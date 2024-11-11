Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Web Summit kicks off in Lisbon as tech leaders weigh Donald Trump’s return

Trump has previously promised he could end the war between Ukraine and Russia within 24 hours of taking office.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 09:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 09:56 IST
World newsDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us