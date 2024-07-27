Home
Historic sites in South Africa linked to liberation struggle & Mandela get UNESCO World Heritage tag

Members of the South African delegation broke into impromptu celebrations as soon as the announcement was made during a session of the World Heritage Committee here.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 14:14 IST

New Delhi: A set of historic sites in South Africa associated with the country's liberation struggle and human rights crusader Nelson Mandela was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List on Saturday.

The nomination named 'Human Rights, Liberation Struggle and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites' was put forth by the African country.

Various State Parties, including Italy, South Korea, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, Japan and Italy supported the nomination.

A Japanese delegate said these sites hold "outstanding importance for all humankind".

A member of the South African delegation expressed joy while delivering the statement on behalf of her country. She also thanked India for playing host to the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee.

Published 27 July 2024, 14:14 IST
World newsSouth AfricaNelson MandelaUNESCO World Heritage Sites

