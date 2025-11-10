Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

When rivers swallow land: Bangladesh’s endless battle with erosion

Every year, hundreds of families in northern Bangladesh's Kurigram district face the same fate. As riverbanks collapse, people lose not only their homes but also their land, crops, and livestock.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 08:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 08:59 IST
World newsBangladeshriver erosion

Follow us on :

Follow Us