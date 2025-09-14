<p><em>By María Paula Mijares Torres and Gregory Korte</em></p>.<p>The Trump administration is asking Congress for an extra $58 million to bolster security for the executive and judicial branches following the fatal shooting of conservative figure Charlie Kirk, according to a White House official.</p><p>The request to include the extra funding in an upcoming stopgap bill comes ahead of a September 30 deadline when the current federal spending law runs out. <em>Punchbowl News</em> first reported on the funding request.</p><p>The administration also signaled support for expanding resources to safeguard lawmakers, though it left the specifics of that decision to the legislative branch, the outlet reported.</p>.Accused sniper jailed in Charlie Kirk killing awaits formal charges in Utah.<p>Kirk’s shooting at a university event in Utah this week has raised new fears about the safety of public officials, particularly after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during the presidential campaign last year. </p><p>Republicans are pushing for a short-term spending bill to keep the government open next month, but have so far rejected demands from Democrats to include health-care provisions in any extension. Republicans will need to secure votes from Democrats to pass a spending measure. </p><p>That sets up a showdown over expiring Obamacare subsidies and other health-care funding priorities, with Democrats vowing to block any measure that ignores them and some moderate Republicans signaling openness to a deal to avoid steep premium hikes for millions of Americans.</p>