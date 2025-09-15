<p>A far-right rally in London, called ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest, descended into chaos on Saturday with at least 26 police officers getting hurt in clashes and 24 getting arrested.</p><p>Tommy Robinson, a far-right activist and organiser of the rally — which was also remotely addressed by American tech billionaire Elon Musk — has come into the spotlight after the protest saw a footfall of over 1,50,000 people. </p><p><strong>Who is Tommy Robinson?</strong></p><p>Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a far-right firebrand. The 42-year-old boasts a string of criminal convictions and a big online following after years of spearheading a fervent anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant movement.</p><p>He is a familiar figure at far-right rallies in England, but his influence was thought to be waning after various legal and other woes.</p><p>His profile has rocketed since his X account was reinstated in November 2023 following Elon Musk's purchase of the platform.</p>.Trump says he is willing to impose sanctions on Russia.<p>Musk has repeatedly shared his posts, and advocated for Robinson's release from prison following an 18-month contempt of court conviction for repeating false accusations about a Syrian refugee in October last year. Robinson was released earlier this year. </p><p>Robinson usually describes himself as a journalist exposing state wrongdoing. Britain's biggest anti-immigrant political party, Reform UK, which has topped opinion polls in recent months, has kept its distance from Robinson. </p><p><strong>What happened at the London protest?</strong> </p><p>On Saturday, the Met Police said an estimated 1,50,000 gathered for a rally that heard speeches against immigration as the British Union Jack and St George’s flags were waved by crowds.</p><p>A smaller counter-protest, Stand Up To Racism, was being held in a demarcated area nearby but the police said the turnout far exceeded the initial estimates of the organisers, causing a spillover of the two camps.</p><p>“There is no doubt that many came to exercise their lawful right to protest, but there were many who came intent on violence. They confronted officers, engaging in physical and verbal abuse and making a determined effort to breach cordons in place to keep everyone safe,” said Met Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist.</p><p><strong>'We believe in Tommy'</strong></p><p>"Today is the spark of a cultural revolution in Great Britain, this is our moment," Robinson said in an address to supporters, saying they had shown "a tidal wave of patriotism".</p><p>In a video link to the rally, US billionaire Elon Musk, who has intervened in British politics to support Robinson and other far-right figures, called for a change of government in Britain. He said the British public were scared to exercise their free speech.</p><p>"We want our country back, we want our free speech back on track," said Sandra Mitchell, a supporter attending the rally.</p><p>"They need to stop illegal migration into this country," she said. "We believe in Tommy."</p><p>At the counter protest, Ben Hetchin, a teacher, said: "The idea of hate is dividing us and I think the more that we welcome people the stronger we are as a country."</p><p>British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said people have a right to peaceful protest, but he condemned assaults on police and said Britain was built on tolerance and diversity.</p><p><em>(With PTI, Reuters inputs)</em></p>