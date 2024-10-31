'Wildest Joe Biden moment yet', says internet as US President 'bites' baby dressed as chicken at Halloween party

<p>US President Joe Biden had a Halloween party at his official residence at the White House on Thursday and while 'trick or treat' was an expected part of festivities, what the internet did not see coming was the POTUS' playful antics with the children who came dressed for the occasion where 8,000 guests were reportedly invited. </p><p>First Lady Jill Biden, dressed as a giant panda was also seen promoting reading through a 'Hallo-Read' theme as she distributed treats to the children but what really caught people's eye was Biden's interaction with two children, one of whom the President was seen playfully biting on the leg as his mother held him and the theme of the <em>Jaws</em> movie played in the background, the <em>New York Post</em> <a href="https://nypost.com/2024/10/30/us-news/biden-bites-baby-dressed-as-chicken-during-wh-halloween-event/">reported</a>. </p>.Trump rides garbage truck hours after Biden calls his supporters 'garbage' .<p>However, what was just an awkwardly innocent incident was pulled up on the internet and staying loyal to the adage 'everything is fair...', Donald Trump loyalists picked up on it in their fight against Democrats amid the fast approaching US Presidential elections. </p><p>Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn was one of the first ones to react to the incident, saying, "Keep your kids away from this man!"</p><p>A lot of other Trump supporters also pitched in as the incident sparked varied reactions on social media. </p><p>Another user commented, "Unbelievable! This is one of the wildest Biden moments yet!"</p><p>Another user, Laura Loomer, a journalist and an outspoken Trump supporter wrote, "They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the babies."</p><p>The US Presidential elections are slated for November 5 and will see Vice-President Kamala Harris take on Trump for Biden's spot in the Oval Office.</p>