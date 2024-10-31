Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Wildest Joe Biden moment yet', says internet as US President 'bites' baby dressed as chicken at Halloween party

First Lady Jill Biden, dressed as a giant panda was also seen promoting reading through a 'Hallo-Read' theme as she distributed treats to the children.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 12:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 12:17 IST
World newsJoe BidenDonald TrumpUS Presidential ElectionsTrendingJill BidenHalloween

Follow us on :

Follow Us