Will sanction Iran and Russian targets, says White House

Washington: The US on Tuesday will impose sanctions on individuals and entities in Iran and Russia involved in Tehran's delivery of ballistic missiles to Moscow, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby also told reporters that new sanctions on Iran Air would restrict its commercial flights from Iran to British and continental Europe.

Speaking to reporters, Kirby echoed comments early in London by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran and will likely use them in Ukraine within weeks.

"The supply of these Iranian missiles, which have a maximum range of about 75 miles, could allow Russia to use more of its arsenal for targets beyond the front line while employing Iranian warheads for closer-range targets," Kirby said.