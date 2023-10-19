News Shots
Homeworld

Willing to grow trilateral cooperation with Mongolia, Russia: China's Xi Jinping

China will, as always, help Mongolia revitalise its economy, advance the construction of land ports in an orderly manner, and open up new channels of connectivity between the two countries, Chinese state media cited Xi as saying during his meeting with Khurelsukh.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 06:58 IST

Beijing: China is willing to expand trilateral cooperation with Mongolia and Russia, including the building of a trilateral economic corridor, President Xi Jinping told visiting Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday.

Russia has proposed a China-bound trans-national natural gas pipeline that cuts through Mongolia.

(Published 19 October 2023, 06:58 IST)
