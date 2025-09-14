<p>As Nepal's new leader Sushila Karki took official charge as the interim Prime Minister, she vowed to follow protesters' demands to "end corruption" as she began work after violent protests by 'Gen Z' youth ousted her predecessor K P Sharma Oli. </p><p>"We have to work according to the thinking of the Gen Z generation. ... What this group is demanding is end of corruption, good governance and economic equality," said Karki, the 73-year-old former chief justice, in her first public comments since taking office on Friday. "You and I have to be determined to fulfil that."</p>.Modi congratulates Sushila Karki on taking oath as Nepal's interim Prime Minister.<p>Karki also said she and her interim government 'will not stay here one day more than six months'.</p><p>The President had dissolved the House of Representatives and fixed March 5 next year for the elections.</p><p>Karki was appointed after two days of intense negotiations between Paudel, army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and the protest leaders behind Nepal's worst upheaval in years, in which at least 51 people were killed and more than 1,300 injured.</p><p>The country-wide protests were sparked by a social media ban that has since been rolled back. The violence subsided only after Oli resigned on Tuesday.</p><p>Nepal has grappled with political and economic instability since the abolition of its monarchy in 2008.</p>