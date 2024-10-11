Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

World Bank board approves new Ukraine fund, with money from US, Japan, Canada, sources say

The fund, to be administered by the World Bank, will help fulfill a pledge by Group of Seven rich democracies to provide Ukraine with up to $50 billion in additional funding by the end of the year.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 01:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 01:19 IST
United StatesUkraineJapanCanadaUS newsukraine-russia crisisWorld BankRussia-Ukraine warRussia-Ukraine ConflictWorld

Follow us on :

Follow Us