Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Would weigh alternatives to striking Iranian oil fields if I were in Israel's shoes: Biden

'If I were in their shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oilfields,' the president added.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 22:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 22:12 IST
World newsUSJoe BidenIranIsraelUSA

Follow us on :

Follow Us