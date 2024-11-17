Yemen's Houthis say they attacked 'vital target' in Israel's Eilat

<p>Yemen's Houthi forces attacked "a vital target" in Israel's Red Sea port city of Eilat with a number of drones, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Saturday.</p><p>The militant group has launched dozens of attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.</p><p>"These operations will not stop until the aggression stops, the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops," Saree added in a televised speech.</p><p>The Houthi attacks have upended global trade by forcing ship owners to reroute vessels away from the vital Suez Canal shortcut, and drawn retaliatory US and British strikes since February.</p>