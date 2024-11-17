Home
Homeworld

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked 'vital target' in Israel's Eilat

'These operations will not stop until the aggression stops, the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and the aggression on Lebanon stops,' Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 21:55 IST

Published 16 November 2024, 21:55 IST
