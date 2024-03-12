Yemen's Houthis target 'US ship Pinocchio' in Red Sea

Cairo: Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis targeted what was described as the "US ship Pinocchio" in the Red Sea with missiles, according to a speech by the group's military spokesman televised early on Tuesday.

According to public databases operated by Equasis and the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Pinocchio is a Liberian-flagged container ship that is owned by Singapore-registered company OM-MAR 5 INC.