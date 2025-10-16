<p>Alphabet-owned YouTube was down for thousands of users across the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK, according to Downdetector.</p><p>YouTube said in a statement published on its status page on Wednesday that it is aware of users experiencing issues watching videos, and added that it is investigating the issue.</p><p>It was not immediately clear what caused the issue.</p> .<p>As of 8:05 p.m. ET, 293,240 users have reported issues with YouTube just in the U.S., per Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.</p><p>Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.</p><p>Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.</p>