59 VVPATs, 19 EVMs replaced in Nagpur district

As many as 59 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units and 19 Electronic Voting Machines were replaced in Nagpur district due to glitches on Monday as the Maharashtra Assembly elections are underway.

Maharashtra Election 2019 Live

Fifty-nine VVPAT machines, 34 control units and 19 ballot units (EVMs) were replaced due to technical glitches in 12 assembly constituencies of the district, the District information office said.

Voting was going on smoothly across the district, it added.